𝐃𝐄𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐌 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐄…

SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST Sat Aug 14 2021———————————————-

LOCATION…15.8N 55.6WABOUT 420 MI…675 KM E OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS

ABOUT 524 MILES… 843 ESE OF ROAD TOWN

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/HPRESENT

MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 22 MPH…35 KM/HMINIMUM

CENTR…AL PRESSURE…1007 MB…29.74 INCHES

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

𝐀 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐨, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚. 𝐀 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫…* 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬.

𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲.

Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions areexpected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions arepossible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK———————-

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Grace was located near latitude 15.8 North, longitude 55.6 West. Grace is moving toward the west near 22 mph (35 km/h). A motion toward the west with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the storm is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands tonight, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Weakening is expected early next week as the system interacts with the Greater Antilles. Grace is a small tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

