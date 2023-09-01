𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗔 𝗢𝗙 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗣𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗖

The National Hurricane Centre has highlighted a broad “area of interest.” What does it mean?

Basically, this area is showing signs that a tropical cyclone could develop by about Wednesday. Whether this system would track through the Caribbean Sea or to the north away from the islands is still uncertain at this time.

We will keep monitoring and bring updates as conditions change.

