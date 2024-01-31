𝗔𝗶𝗿 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀

There is a high chance of Sahara Dust affecting the Virgin Islands from February 1 into the weekend. However, people with respiratory issues must remain cautious. Persons that are affected are ask to take precautionary measures. We are asking persons who mostly engage in outdoor activities to be very careful.

𝗔𝗶𝗿 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆 : 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵. Alert Level: I People most likely to experience health problems caused by exposure to Saharan dust include the following: – Children and babies – Older adults – People with underlying lung conditions

Individuals with seasonal allergies may encounter symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat and itchy eyes. (Dr. C. Corry professor at Baylor College of Medicine). Persons with respiratory conditions such asthma should also be cautions while outdoors as the dust can affect you’re breathing negatively.

Here are a few tips to consider: Spend more times indoors when dust levels are high. Choose easier outdoor activities to reduce heavy breathing. Wear a mask to prevent excess inhalation of dust. Persons with respiratory conditions such as asthma ensure that you have your inhaler.