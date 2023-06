𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗖𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘆 𝟴𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿y

Tropical Storm Cindy is centered near 20.3N 57.2W at 25/0900 UTC which is 370 miles NE of the Lesser Antilles and 417 miles North East of the British Virgin Islands moving NW at 18 kt.

Tropical Storm Cindy is highly sheared this morning. Satellite imagery indicates that the center is well west of the thunderstorms. This has caused Cindy to weaken. Continued weakening is expected as the shear is likely to increase a little more over the next day or so. Our forecast is for Cindy to dissipate by Tuesday morning, though if current trends continue, it may dissipate tomorrow.

Some models continue to indicate that Cindy may reorganize near Bermuda. However, these models are not forecasting as intense of a system as they were yesterday. Given how disorganized Cindy is, and the trend in the guidance, we consider regeneration to be the less likely scenario.

Meteorologist, Derek Ortt

๐—”๐˜ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ป๐—ผ ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฉ๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—œ๐˜€๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€. ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐—บ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—บ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—”๐˜๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜† ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐˜๐—ตis ๐˜€๐˜†๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ.

Residents should monitor this system closely and work to complete any seasonal preparations in case this system develops into a threat for the Virgin Islands.

