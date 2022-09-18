𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗙𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗡𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 15A

LOCATION…16.9N 65.5W

ABOUT 127 MI… South of British Virgin Islands

ABOUT 150 MI…165 KM SE OF PONCE PUERTO RICO

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…65 MPH…100 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…994 MB…29.35 INCHES

BASED ON THE LATEST FORECAST TRACK INFORMATION, TROPICAL STORM FIONA IS PASSING SOUTH OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS. THIS MEANS THAT THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS WILL BE EXPOSED TO TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS THROUGH TO SUNDAY.

MORE SPECIFIC IMPACTS INCLUDE:

WINDS: 30 TO 40 MPH SUSTAINED WINDS WITH POSSIBLE HIGHER GUSTS TO 55 MPH ARE LIKELY. THESE WINDY CONDITIONS COULD PRODUCE FLYING DEBRIS FROM SMALL OBJECTS AND DAMAGE TO WEAK INFRASTRUCTURE.

RAINFALL: RAINFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE OVER THE NEXT 24 HOURS. THIS COULD PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS AS WELL AS MUDSLIDES.

SEAS: ALONG WITH STORM SURGE, SEAS COULD REACH UP TO 15 FEET WHICH COULD PRODUCE BATTERING WAVES AND RIP CURRENTS. AS A RESULT, MARINERS AND BEACH-GOERS SHOULD STAY IN PORT AND AVOID THE BEACHES.

RESIDENTS IN THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS SHOULD CONTINUE TO CLOSELY MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF FIONA.

At 200 AM AST (0600 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 16.9 North, longitude 65.5 West. Fiona is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A northwestward motion is expected to begin later today and continue through Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will pass southwest of the U.S. Virgin Islands and approach Puerto Rico this morning, and then move near or over Puerto Rico this afternoon or evening. Fiona will then move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Fiona is expected to become a hurricane before reaching the southern or southwestern coast of Puerto Rico later today. Additional strengthening is expected on Monday and Tuesday while Fiona moves over the southwestern Atlantic.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

The latest minimum central pressure reported by the Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 994 mb (29.35 inches).

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected on Puerto Rico today, and are expected in portions of the eastern Dominican Republic tonight and Monday. Hurricane conditions are possible in the U.S. Virgin Islands this morning. Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area in the Dominican Republic tonight and Monday.

Tropical storm conditions are occurring in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and will spread westward across Puerto Rico this morning and across portions of the Dominican Republic later today. Tropical storm conditions are possible across the watch area in the Dominican Republic tonight.

𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐃 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐋𝐎𝐏𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐎𝐅 𝐅𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐌𝐀𝐘 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐅𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋 𝐁𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐖𝐇𝐄𝐍 𝐍𝐄𝐂𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐘.

