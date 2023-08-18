𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 

1. 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 (𝗔𝗟𝟵𝟵): Disorganized showers and thunderstorms persist in association with an elongated trough of low pressure about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for further development of this system, but a tropical depression could still form during the next several days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.

2. 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 (𝗔𝗟𝟵𝟴): Showers and thunderstorms have become a little better organized in association with a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Over the next few days environmental conditions appears mostly favorable for additional development while it moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at

around 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic, and a tropical

depression is likely to form over the weekend before environmental

conditions become unfavorable for development early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.

3. 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁-𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘀 (𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲) :Another area of low pressure could form in a day or so on the tail end of an elongated trough of low pressure, currently located more than 500 miles to the east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. Some slow development of this system is possible over the weekend into early next week as it moves generally west-northwestward at 10-15 mph across the Lesser Antilles into the northeastern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.

Residents should monitor these systems closely and work to complete any seasonal preparations in case this system develops into a threat for the Virgin Islands.

