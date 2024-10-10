100 EDUCATORS TRAINED IN FIRST AID

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) Red Cross has trained 100 educators and school support staff in First Aid in a significant step towards bolstering community resilience.

Director Ms. Stacy C. Lloyd said the training is a milestone in the Territory’s resilience-building efforts amidst climate challenges and is part of the ongoing SMART Schools initiative.

The current iteration of BVI SMART Schools is supported by the Resilience, Sustainable Energy, and Marine Biodiversity (RESEMBID) programme, and managed by the Department of Disaster Management (DDM). Its strategic partnership with the BVI Red Cross means that educators gained essential skills to provide basic first response care.

Ms Lloyd said the teachers can now take proactive measures during emergencies and respond effectively to unforeseen situations.

“The role of educators extends far beyond the classroom walls, especially in times of adversity,” Ms Lloyd said, adding, “Our mission is to empower teachers with essential First Aid training, enabling them to be front-line responders and foster a culture of safety and preparedness within their school communities. In doing so, this initiative allows more members of our community to confidently respond to an emergency, wherever they may be.”

The training covered vital emergency response techniques such as CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), treatment of burns and scalds, recognising and treating shock, bleeding control and injury management.

School Improvement Officer with the Ministry of Education Theodore John said these sessions aim to build a robust safety framework, training educators and school support staff in collaboration with participating schools.

Mr. John said, “The training provided by BVI Red Cross has been invaluable in preparing our school staff to address emergencies effectively. We now feel more equipped to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”

Director of Disaster Management Jasen Penn said the training aligns with the broader objectives of the SMART Schools project, which aims to fortify public schools across the Virgin Islands against the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change, which has led to increased climate activity.

Mr. Penn said, “Our collaboration with the BVI Red Cross underscores our commitment to holistic resilience within school communities, and is part of an international approach to ensure schools are safe spaces for our young people. Training for educators is an integral component in strengthening our schools and communities.”

The BVI Red Cross’s efforts to enhance community preparedness through tailored First Aid training for teachers reflect their unwavering commitment to fostering a resilient community. This initiative not only enhances the safety and preparedness of schools but also nurtures a cohort of educators who serve as vital preparedness leaders within communities.

###

About BVI Red Cross

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) Red Cross is a humanitarian organisation committed to improving lives through emergency response, disaster preparedness, health and social care, and community resilience. The local chapter is part of the global Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. By collaborating with local and international partners, BVI Red Cross strengthens its capacity to respond to emergencies and promote sustainable development across the Territory.

About BVI DDM

The Virgin Islands Department of Disaster Management aims to protect lives and maintain a resilient, sustainable economy and society by fostering comprehensive disaster management and climate change adaptation as a way of life.

About RESEMBID

RESEMBID is a 47-project programme funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France – the development cooperation agency of the Government of France and supports sustainable human development efforts in 12 Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) – Aruba, Anguilla, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Saint Barthélemy, Sint Maarten and Turks and Caicos.

The three core objectives of the programme are designed to support the effort of the OCTs to address or mitigate these vulnerabilities. They are: