SUMMARY OF 500 PM FRIDAY AUG 13TH 2021…INFORMATION

LOCATION…15.4N 51.8WABOUT 675 MILES…1085 KM E OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS

ABOUT 742 MILES…1194 KM E OF ROAD TOWN

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/

HPRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 275 DEGREES AT 22 MPH…35 KM/

HMINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1010 MB…29.83 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS——————–CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

𝐀 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 .𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐨, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐮𝐝𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬.

The government of France has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. The government of Sint Maarten has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Sint Maarten.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…* Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat* Saba and Sint Eustatius* Sint Maarten* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy* 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬* U.S. Virgin Islands* Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

𝐀 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚, 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝟒𝟖 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬.

Interests elsewhere in the Leeward Islands, as well as the Dominican Republic, should monitor the progress of this system. Additional watches and warnings will likely be required for these areas tonight or on Saturday.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK———————-

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 15.4 North, longitude 51.8 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 22 mph (35 km/h). A motion toward the west or west-northwest with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or on Saturday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

