“THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS REMAINS UNDER A FLASH FLOOD WATCH”

SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST…2100 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…17.0N 67.3W

ABOUT 184 MILES…296 KM WSW OF ROAD TOWN

ABOUT 200 MI…320 KM ESE OF SANTO DOMINGO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

ABOUT 345 MI…560 KM ESE OF PORT AU PRINCE HAITI

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 270 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1011 MB…29.86 INCHES

The passage of Tropical Storm Grace will continue to produce cloudy to overcast skies with showers and possible thunderstorms across the BVI for tonight and tomorrow. A flash flood watch remains in place until 8 pm this evening.

Potential Impacts

Rainfall – recorded so far at the weather station in Road Town is 2.17 inches of rain.

Rough Seas – Marine advisories will be updated, as we are still under a small craft advisory.

Flooding – Flood Flash Watch.

The Tropical Storm Warning for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been discontinued.

Follow this link to review the entire NHC 5 pm update.

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT2+shtml/152050.shtml

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Grace was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 67.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h). A generally west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, Grace will move over Hispaniola on Monday, near or over eastern Cuba on Tuesday, and near or over west-central Cuba on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).

