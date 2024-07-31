TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Leeward Islands, and the adjacent waters of the southwestern Atlantic and northeastern Caribbean Sea. Development of this system is not anticipated during the next few days while it moves west-northwestward over portions of the Greater Antilles. However, environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for

development after the wave passes the Greater Antilles, and a tropical depression could form this weekend or early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico or far southwestern Atlantic Ocean, including in the vicinity of Florida. Interests across the Greater Antilles, Bahamas, and Florida should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.

