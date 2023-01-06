2023 SCHEDULE OF EARLY WARNING SYSTEM TESTS AVAILABLE

The public is invited to view and become familiar with scheduled monthly tests of the Department of Disaster Management’s National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System for 2023.

System tests generally occur on the fourth Friday of the month. Exceptions are in March and October, when tests will be conducted as part of hazard simulation exercises. Additional tests of individual system components may be announced for maintenance purposes throughout the year.

Persons are invited to view and download a print-optimised pdf version of the calendar at https://www.bviddm.com/download/2023-early-warning-system-test-calendar/.