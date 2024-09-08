Synopsis: Instability and moisture associated with the passage of a tropical wave will maintain periods of unsettled weather conditions. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 12.7 to 25.4 mm or 0.5 to 1 inch.

Weather today: Cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 26 km/h or 6 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:26 pm.

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.