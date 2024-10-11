Synopsis: Low moisture levels will keep shower activity at a minimum across the area for the next 24 hrs.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East to southeast 6 to 17 km/h or 3 to 10 mph, winds could also become near calm at times.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1metres or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:58 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.