Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will bring brief showers over the area. Meanwhile, swells associated with tropical storm Leslie will cause challenging conditions particularly for coastlines on the Atlantic side of the Islands. Additionally, another plume of Saharan dust will affect the air quality over the region from tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 20 km/h or 6 to 13 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 meters or 5 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:58 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster