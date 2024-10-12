close

Weather
October 12, 2024

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will bring brief showers over the area. Meanwhile, swells associated with tropical storm Leslie will cause challenging conditions particularly for coastlines on the Atlantic side of the Islands. Additionally, another plume of Saharan dust will affect the air quality over the region from tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 20 km/h or 6 to 13 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 meters or 5 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:58 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.