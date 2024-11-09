Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability persisting across the area after the passage of a tropical wave, along with shallow low level patches traversing the area on a moderate trade wind flow will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers mainly during the morning.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 24 km/h or 5 to 15 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 5:43 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.