Synopsis: The presence of a weak trough, coupled with light winds, daytime heating and available low level moisture could trigger periods of localized shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of localized showers developing.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Winds: Light and variable at 4 to 9 km/h or 2 to 6 mph, becoming calm at times..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet, with swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

