SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS CONTINUE TO EXERCISE CAUTION

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a trough in the vicinity of the Leeward Islands will support cloudiness and showers across the islands. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 15 to 50 mm or 0.6 to 2 inches

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers and a 40 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy spells with a high chance of showers and a low chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: Southeast at 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 t o 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:46 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.