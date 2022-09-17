8 AM TROPICAL STORM FIONA UPDATE

𝗔𝗜𝗥 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗖𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗘 𝗛𝗨𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗘 𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗗 𝗙𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔 𝗔 𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗟𝗘 𝗙𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗛..

SUMMARY OF 800 AM AST…1200 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…16.1N 63.4W

ABOUT 176 MI…283 KM SE OF VIRGIN GORDA

ABOUT 180 MI…289 KM SE OF ROAD TOWN

ABOUT 192 MI…308KM SE OF ANEGADA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…60 MPH…95 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 270 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H

𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of the Dominican Republic has issued a Hurricane Watch for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Cabo Caucedo and for the northern coast from Cabo Engano westward to Puerto Plata.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

The BVI Is still under tropical storm warning which means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours..

𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗨𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗟𝗢𝗢𝗞

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft near latitude 16.1 North, longitude 63.4 West.

Fiona is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h). A westward to west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Sunday night. A turn toward the northwest is forecast early next week.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to pass 144 miles south of Anegada, 123 miles south of Virgin Gorda and 120 miles south of Road Town about 2 pm today. Some gust may pick up and be felt more in certain areas especially those that live in hilly areas.

The greatest threat to the BVI remains flooding rains. Due to these heavy rainfalls, flash flooding warning and or advisory may be issued.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and Fiona could be at or near hurricane strength when it moves near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic late Saturday or early Sunday morning.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center.

Data from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐃 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐋𝐎𝐏𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐎𝐅 𝐅𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐌𝐀𝐘 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐅𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋 𝐁𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐖𝐇𝐄𝐍 𝐍𝐄𝐂𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐘.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽 , 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/ 𝗱𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.

𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙧: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 (𝘿𝘿𝙈) 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙖𝙣 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙜𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙖 𝙣𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝘿𝙈 𝙩𝙤 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣. 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙜𝙪𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. 𝘽𝙮 𝙣𝙤 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝘿𝘿𝙈 𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙑𝙄 𝙂𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙡 𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙢𝙖𝙮 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙨, 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙮 𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚..