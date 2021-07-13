A NON-TROPICAL AREA OF LOW PRESSURE

Forecaster Roberts of NHC stated, Satellite derived surface wind data indicate that the non-tropical area of low pressure, located several hundred miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, is producing winds below gale force and limited showers and thunderstorms. Although environmental conditions are only marginally favorable during the next couple of days, some slight development is possible as it drifts generally southward over warmer waters. Toward the end of the week, the low is expected to accelerate north-northeastward and open up into a trough of low pressure in response to an approaching frontal system moving off of the New England coast.

This non-tropical area of low pressure poses no threat to the British Virgin Islands.

