Air Quality Above Average Beware For Allergic Reactions

AQI: The Air Quality for today is between 40 – 60 AQI which is partially moderate and high. Above 50 AQI, pollution is rated high and above average. These conditions are expected from 1230 p.m today until Tueaday early morning.

Persons may start to experience more serious health allergic effects in these conditions. Long term exposure could trigger asthma attacks and other dust related issues. Persons may experience:

Sneezing

Runny or stuffy nose

Itchy, red or watery eyes

Itchy nose, mouth or throat

Postnasal drip

Wheezing, Coughing

Tightness in the chest and or

Shortness of breath while exposed to these conditions over a period of time.

Persons with allergic reactions to these dusty conditions are ask to limit there out door activities and to wear protective mask throughout the day to be extra safe. These conditions are expected to continue for the next 2 days so please take neccessary action and medications to secure your medical and allergic conditions.

These conditions are also heavy and dangerous in the night even though the dust is not as visible as during the day.

