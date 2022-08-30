Air Quality and Heat Index Conditions

Air Quality & Heat Index Warnings

Tuesday 30th August 2022

𝗦𝘆𝗻𝗼𝗽𝘀𝗶𝘀: For the next few days we will experience a surge in Saharan Dust. The threat of health problems is elevated, for sensitive people who may suffer from 𝗥𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀, 𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗵𝗺𝗮 and it may also cause Eczema to flare.

𝗔𝗶𝗿 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆: 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵

𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐬: People with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children are the groups most at risk.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Air quality is poor and for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

𝐂𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

𝗗𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵, 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁 𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝗸𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗲𝘆𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗮𝗿. 𝗔𝗻𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗯𝗲 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲; 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗸, 𝗡𝟵𝟱, 𝗣𝟵𝟱, 𝗣𝟵𝟵.

The conditions of the constant dusty flow can cause allergic reactions like itchy & watery eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, dry cough ,post-nasal drainage and sneezing.

Remaining hydrated is also important. Using fresh aloe gel, mixed with fresh citrus juice provides for a great dust remedy. The anti-inflammatory agents can soothe irritation in the throat and nose, especially if you’ve been coughing.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐱: Caution HOT

(The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort.)

𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: 80° – 90°

𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: 86° – 100°

Note: (Hottest period of today is between 11 am to 6pm

Preparedness: What to do before engaging in outdoor activities?

1.Wear a hat and light weight, light fitting and light colored clothing

2. Plan to take frequent breaks every hour.

Safety: What to do while engaging in outdoor activities in these conditions;

1. Take breaks in cool and shaded areas. About 4 to 5 minute breaks are encouraged about 2 to 3 times an hour.

2. Drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids. Your body needs plenty of water to help keep it cool. Even if you are not thirsty, drink some water for safety of your body.

3. Do Not Stay In Direct Sunlight For Too Long.

