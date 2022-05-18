Air Quality Conditions For The BVI

Air Quality Bulletin Wednesday 18th May 2022

𝗔𝗶𝗿 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆: 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵

𝗦𝘆𝗻𝗼𝗽𝘀𝗶𝘀: With a fresh surge in Saharan Dust, the threat of health problems is elevated, for mainly unusually sensitive people, such as asthmatics. These conditions are expected to be affecting us for the next few days going into the weekend.

𝗔𝗶𝗿 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘅: 50 to 75

𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹: II

𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽𝘀: 𝗣𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗸.

𝗖𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

𝗗𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵, 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁 𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝗸𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗲𝘆𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗮𝗿. 𝗔𝗻𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗯𝗲 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲; 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗸, 𝗡𝟵𝟱, 𝗣𝟵𝟱, 𝗣𝟵𝟵.

The conditions of the constant dusty flow can cause allergic reactions like itchy & watery eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, dry cough ,post-nasal drainage and sneezing.

For those that suffer from congestion, dry cough, and sneezing, doctors recommend creating a more humid environment through a humidifier or inhaling steam as you lean over a container of hot water, taking slow and deep breaths.

For those that suffer from sore throats, in addition to medication if the case is severe, using two teaspoons of honey can aid in the soothing of your throat.

Remaining hydrated is also important. Using fresh aloe gel, mixed with fresh citrus juice provides for a great dust remedy. The anti-inflammatory agents can soothe irritation in the throat and nose, especially if you’ve been coughing.

