AIR QUALITY UPDATE  FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Monday, June 2, 2025

Issued : 6:45 am

The latest satellite images and ground observations indicate that a significant plume of Sahara dust has drifted over the region. This dust, originating from the Sahara Desert, can impact air quality and visibility.

Key Implications of Prolonged Exposure:

Respiratory irritation (e.g., coughing, sore throat)

Allergic reactions and asthma exacerbation

Eye and skin irritation

At-Risk Groups:

Children and the elderly

People with asthma or other respiratory conditions

Pregnant women

Tips to Stay Safe:

✅ Limit outdoor activities, especially during peak dust hours.

✅ Use face masks or scarves to cover your nose and mouth.

✅ Keep windows and doors closed.

✅ Use air purifiers or ensure your air conditioning has a clean filter.

✅ Stay hydrated and wash your face/eyes frequently.

If you experience severe respiratory distress, seek medical attention promptly. Stay safe!

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.