AIR QUALITY UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Issued: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Valid: Monday, June 9 to Thursday, June 12, 2025

The Department of Disaster Management is closely monitoring another significant plume of Saharan dust that is expected to impact the Territory beginning tomorrow, Monday, June 9, and persisting through at least Thursday, June 12.

Forecast and Implications:

Satellite imagery and dust models indicate a dense concentration of Saharan dust will move across the region within the next 24 hours. Visibility may be reduced at times, and air quality levels are expected to decline.

This event may bring hazy skies, and dry, dusty air. Marine and aviation interests are also advised of possible impacts to visibility.

Persons Most at Risk:

Individuals with respiratory conditions (e.g., asthma, bronchitis)

The elderly and very young children

Persons with cardiovascular diseases

Outdoor workers and athletes

Those with allergies or eye sensitivities

Precautionary Measures:

Limit prolonged outdoor activity, especially during the peak of the dust concentration

Keep windows and doors closed; use air purifiers if available

Use a mask, preferably N95 or equivalent, when outdoors

Stay hydrated and monitor symptoms if you are in a high-risk group

Pay keen attention to updates

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide timely updates as conditions evolve. The public is urged to stay informed via official communication channels.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.