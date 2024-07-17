AIR QUALITY UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A large plume of Sahara Dust will make the air quality throughout the territory poor for the remainder of the weak Excess exposure to this dust could lead to lead to severe respiratory challenges. This poor air quality as a result of the dust is expected to continue until at least Saturday.

Elderly, children and individuals with respiratory related illness should be extremely cautious excess inhalation of the dust could pose a serious challenge. These individuals should ensure they take the necessary steps to be safe.

Individuals such as marine operators, construction workers, beachgoers and children at summer camps should also be careful as they will most likely be outside for long hours. Especially from tomorrow these individuals especially should take measures to prevent excess dust inhalation.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life