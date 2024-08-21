AIR QUALITY UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Sahara Dust is expected to continue impact our Territory in the coming days. It is expected to reduce the air quality while it passes over Territory. Prolonged exposure to the dust can be a serious health risk. As result residents are be encouraged to exercise caution and reduce exposure to the dust as much as possible.

Timing: Thursday night to Saturday evening

What to expect? Air quality could range between 51-100 on the AQI (air quality index).

At risk persons:

Children

Elderly

Individuals with respiratory challenges

Symptoms:

Runny nose Itchy eyes Dry cough Sore throat

Precautionary Measures:

Stay indoors as much as possible

Wear a mask if outside

Keep allergy medication and inhalers nearby

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life