AIR QUALITY UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A notable plume of Saharan dust is projected to move into the territory late Sunday and persist until at least the end of the week. This dust intrusion may result in hazy skies and a reduction in air quality across the islands.

Possible Implications:

Decreased visibility and air quality

Increased risk of respiratory issues, especially for vulnerable populations

Reduced solar energy generation

Possible disruptions to outdoor activities

Recommended Precautionary Measures:

1️⃣ Minimize prolonged outdoor exposure

2️⃣ Use face masks if sensitive to dust

3️⃣ Keep windows and doors closed to limit indoor dust

4️⃣ Stay hydrated and seek medical attention if respiratory discomfort arises

5️⃣ Check on elderly and those with respiratory conditions

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.