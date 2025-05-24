Home Latest News AIR QUALITY UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
AIR QUALITY UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Large plume of Sahara Dust heads to the Caribbean

by Andrew Jackson
A notable plume of Saharan dust is projected to move into the territory late Sunday and persist until at least the end of the week. This dust intrusion may result in hazy skies and a reduction in air quality across the islands.

Possible Implications:

  • Decreased visibility and air quality

  • Increased risk of respiratory issues, especially for vulnerable populations

  • Reduced solar energy generation

  • Possible disruptions to outdoor activities

Recommended Precautionary Measures:
1️⃣ Minimize prolonged outdoor exposure
2️⃣ Use face masks if sensitive to dust
3️⃣ Keep windows and doors closed to limit indoor dust
4️⃣ Stay hydrated and seek medical attention if respiratory discomfort arises
5️⃣ Check on elderly and those with respiratory conditions

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

