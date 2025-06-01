Home Latest News AIR QUALITY UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Latest NewsWeather

AIR QUALITY UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson 0 comments

The Sahara Dust continues to affect our region, causing reduced air quality expected to last until at least Tuesday.

What does this mean?
➡️ Dust in the air can trigger breathing issues, especially for those with asthma or allergies.
➡️ Outdoor activities may be uncomfortable or unsafe for sensitive groups.
➡️ You might notice a haze and reduced visibility.

Stay safe with these 5 tips:
✅ Spend more time indoors.
✅ Use air filters or air conditioning to keep your home air clean.
✅ Keep windows and doors closed.
✅ Wear a mask if you must be outside.
✅ Watch for updates and local health advisories.

We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.. Stay safe and look out for each other.

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO NOCTURNO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

AIR QUALITY UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign