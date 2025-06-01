AIR QUALITY UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The Sahara Dust continues to affect our region, causing reduced air quality expected to last until at least Tuesday.

What does this mean?

➡️ Dust in the air can trigger breathing issues, especially for those with asthma or allergies.

➡️ Outdoor activities may be uncomfortable or unsafe for sensitive groups.

➡️ You might notice a haze and reduced visibility.

Stay safe with these 5 tips:

✅ Spend more time indoors.

✅ Use air filters or air conditioning to keep your home air clean.

✅ Keep windows and doors closed.

✅ Wear a mask if you must be outside.

✅ Watch for updates and local health advisories.

We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.. Stay safe and look out for each other.

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.