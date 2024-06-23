Air Quality Update for the Virgin Islands

The Virgin Islands is expecting to have reduced air quality as early as tomorrow. Air quality could drop to moderate levels as for this week. This due to a broad area of Sahara Dust in the vicinity of the territory.

Residents are being asked to exercise caution in this time and avoid dust exposure as much as possible. At risks persons include:

Outdoor workers (for example construction workers, boat workers) Beachgoers Elderly Children Individuals with respiratory challenges.

Here are a few tips to consider:

Avoid outdoors as much as possible

Wear a mask

Stay hydrated

Keep doors and windows closed to reduce dust exposure

Photo source: IQ Air

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.