Airport Emergency Simulation Exercise On Virgin Gorda

The public is notified that the BVI Airports Authority (BVIAA) will be conducting its biennial emergency simulation exercise at the Taddy Bay Airport today 9th December 2021.

The purpose of the exercise is to test the response of the personnel of BVI Airports Authority and other external agencies to an emergency during operational hours at the airport as well as to meet the requirements for the Overseas Territories Aviation Regulations (OTAR) 139 for the certification of the Aerodrome.

Residents who may be in the vicinity of the exercise are asked to use caution and remain clear of the activities.