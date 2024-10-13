AL 94 CONTINUES TO MOVE TOWARDS THE WEST

The Department of Disaster Management continues to monitor AL94 as it continues to move westward across the Atlantic. This disturbance is a potential threat to the Virgin Islands as it showing signs of possible tropical development near or over the Territory late next week. AL94 could possibly bring some unstable weather to the north eastern Caribbean as early as Thursday going into Friday .

By the end of the upcoming week, this disturbance could heighten the chance of showers and rainfall along with marine conditions throughout the Territory. It is still uncertain if the disturbance will develop before it reaches the Territory, but it is expected to become a tropical cyclone in the long-term. Whether or not this disturbance develops into a tropical in the vicinity of the Territory, it is expected to influence weather conditions.

Residents are being encouraged to pay keen attention to updates and remain vigilant. As this disturbance progresses westward the Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor and provide timely updates. The next update will be tomorrow 2:30pm or sooner if required.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.