AL 94 COULD BECOME A TROPICAL CYCLONE THIS WEEK

AL94 could develop into a tropical cyclone as it moves into a more conducive environment in the next few days. As this disturbance continues to track westward, it remains a possible threat to the Territory.

This disturbance could develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm close to the Leeward Islands. Regardless of development into a system, residents should expect unsettled weather conditions. This includes heightened chance showers and thunderstorms that could increase the risk of flooding in flood prone areas. The effects of AL94 could impact the Territory from early Friday going into the weekend.

Residents should remain vigilant as weather conditions could change at short notice. The Department of Disaster Management will continue monitor Al94 and provide necessary updates. The next update will be at 2:30pm tomorrow or sooner if required.

