AL94 COULD POSSIBLY BE A STORM VERY CLOSE TO THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Al 94 could potentially bring unstable weather to the Territory late next week. This disturbance is showing signs of possible development as it approaches the north eastern Caribbean.

Model guidance are currently split on the intensity of the system, but they do indicate this disturbance approaching the Territory by next weekend. The worst case scenario is that AL94 could be at least a tropical depression near the Territory late next week. Steering conditions at the moment are bringing this disturbance close to the Territory. Whether or not this disturbance develops into a tropical cyclone, it is a high chance that it will influence the weather of the Territory.

Residents are being encouraged to remain vigilant and pay keen attention to updates while Department of Disaster Management continues monitor this disturbance.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.