AL98 – WEATHER UPDATE 11TH AUGUST 2024

WEATHER UPDATE 11th AUGUST 2024

NAME: AL98

LOCATION: 12.6 North, 44.1 West, Midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles

DISTANCE: Approximately 1,460 miles East South East of the Virgin Islands

MOVEMENT: West to West North West at 15 to 20 mph

ESTIMATED TIME OF ARRIVAL: Tuesday or Wednesday, could begin feeling effects as early as Monday night

8:00 AM – AL98 continues to show signs of development as it moves west to west north west at 15- 20 mph. Model guidance has suggested several trajectories (path the storm will take) of this system with one of those trajectories being AL98 passing close or over the Virgin Islands as a Category 1 hurricane around Tuesday or Wednesday. Category 1 hurricanes carry winds between 75 to 95 mph that create some damage.

AL98 is located approximately 1,460 miles east south east of the Virgin Islands with a broad area of showers and thunderstorms. Details of expected impacts will become available once the system gets closer. If the system were to develop, it will be named Ernesto, making it the fifth tropical storm of the 2024 hurricane season.

Alert Statements have been issued by the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service (Follow the link below for full details).

http://www.antiguamet.com/ALERT_STATEMENTS/alertStatement_The%20Leeward%20islands%20and%20British%20Virgin%20Islands.html

No watches or warnings have been issued at this time however this may change later today.

What should residents be doing?

• Reviewing hurricane response plans to ensure that you and your family are clear what the plan entails and the actions now required.

• Make preparations – Gather items needed or restock your key supplies and begin prepping your homes and surroundings in case of impact.

• Check on other family members and ensure they are making preparations and bringing them to completion.

The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor the progress of AL98 and provide updates as necessary.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.