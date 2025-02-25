An Update on the Regional Dry Season and Tips to Save Water

The Caribbean is in the midst of its dry season, and that means less rainfall often leaving us with days of little to no rain. A prolonged dry spell can trigger drought-like conditions across the Territory, especially as we head into the next few months.

According to the latest outlook from the Caribbean Regional Climate Center, short-term drought conditions may be on the horizon by the end of April 2025. A drought occurs when precipitation is significantly below normal over an extended period, impacting water supply, agriculture, and the environment.

What to Expect:

Dry spells are expected to occur sporadically over the next few months.

What You Can Do:

Protect our precious water resources! You can help by planning to conserve water at home, school and work. Common water saving measures you can take are:

Fix leaks : A small drip over time can waste gallons of water

: A small drip over time can waste gallons of water Shorten your showers : Even a minute can make a difference

: Even a minute can make a difference Turn off taps when not in use

when not in use Install water-efficient appliances : Consider low-flow faucets, showerheads, and energy-efficient washers

: Consider low-flow faucets, showerheads, and energy-efficient washers Mulch your garden : Helps retain moisture and reduce evaporation

: Helps retain moisture and reduce evaporation Harvest rainwater: Use cisterns to collect rainwater for household, gardening and outdoor use

Let’s work together to make every drop count and keep the Virgin Islands thriving through this dry season!

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.