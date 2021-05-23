ANA NOW A TROPICAL STORM

ANA TRANSITIONS TO A TROPICAL STORM

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Ana was located near latitude 35.7 North, longitude 60.5 West. Ana is moving toward the northeast near 12 mph (19 km/h) and this heading with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next day or so.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Slight weakening is expected over the next 24 hours and Ana is expected to dissipate by Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

LAND HAZARDS

None.