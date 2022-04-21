Anegada Residents Invited To Preparedness Sessions

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is inviting residents of Anegada to learn about how to improve their home or business’ level of readiness ahead of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.



Wednesday, May 4, meet with officers from the department for advice on creating plans, building emergency kits, and other seasonal best practices at 6:00 p.m. (location to be confirmed).



Thursday, May 5, learn the basics of setting up and managing an emergency shelter during a training session at 6:00 p.m. (location to be confirmed).



For more information about these sessions, please call the DDM at (284) 468-4200.