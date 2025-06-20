ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE

We are approaching the three-week mark of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and to date, the basin has remained relatively quiet. No named storms have developed, just a few tropical waves present in the Atlantic Basin. While this period of calm is reassuring, it should not lead to complacency.

🌀 Current Conditions:

The Atlantic basin is inactive , with no tropical cyclones expected in the next 7 days.

Wind shear and relatively dry, stable air (Saharan dust) have limited storm development.

However, patterns can shift quickly, especially as we approach July and August, when atmospheric conditions often become more favorable for storm formation.

⚠️ What to Expect Ahead:

Weather patterns may become more conducive to development in the coming weeks, with:

Warmer ocean waters

Reduced wind shear

More favorable tropical waves emerging from Africa

These changes could kickstart activity as we move deeper into the season.

📝 5 Public Tips While the Season is Still Calm:

Review Your Hurricane Plan

Check evacuation routes, emergency contacts, and local shelter information. Do not wait for a warning to plan Restock Emergency Supplies

Make sure you have water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, medications, and important documents ready Check Insurance Coverage

Ensure your home and flood insurance policies are up to date. Adjust coverage if necessary Stay Informed

Follow official weather sources like the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) Trim and Secure Property

Take advantage of calm weather to trim trees, secure loose items, and clear gutters to prevent damage later

A quiet beginning to the season does not ensure continued inactivity. Preparedness remains essential, particularly during this current period of calm. Stay vigilant, prioritize safety, and ensure you remain fully weather-ready.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.