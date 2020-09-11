ATLANTIC SHOWING HIGH TROPICAL CYCLONE ACTIVITY…DISTURBANCE 3 BEING MONITORED CLOSELY

11TH September 2020 – The National Hurricane Centre continues to monitor multiple tropical systems however Disturbance 3 is currently the concentration for our location.

Disturbance 3 is centered near 12.1N 21.5W. The disturbance is moving to the west at 20 mph. Disturbance 3 is across the far eastern part of the tropical Atlantic and is expected to move by to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands today. Afterward, it will track in a west to west-northwesterly direction across the tropical Atlantic. Model guidance indicates that this disturbance could impact the northeastern Caribbean which includes the British Virgin Islands about a week from now as a tropical storm or a hurricane.

Residents should continue to monitor the progress of disturbance 3. Now is the time to review plans and have them ready if needed. Expedite preparations if you have not done so already.

The DDM will continue to provide updates accordingly.

