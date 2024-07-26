Atlantic Showings Signs of Becoming Active

The Atlantic is beginning to show signs of becoming active. An area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave during the next several days. Some development of this system will be possible while it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the early to middle part of next week and moves generally west-northwestward near the Greater Antilles toward the latter part of the week. This tropical wave is expected to bring an increase chance of showers mid next week.

Residents are being encouraged to be vigilant as the season is about to change as we approach the third month of the Atlantic Season

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.