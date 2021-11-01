ATLANTIC WEATHER UPDATE #2

Forecaster Stewart of the National Hurricane Centre Advisory.

1: A small low pressure system located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands has become better defined today. However, associated shower activity is limited, and the system is expected to continue moving northwestward into a region of less conducive upper-level winds, which will limit the chance for tropical cyclone formation.

2: Another low pressure system has formed over the southwestern Caribbean Sea just north of western Panama. This system is expected to move westward into Central America by early Tuesday, which will inhibit tropical cyclone development. However, this disturbance will still produce locally heavy rainfall across southern Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama through Tuesday, which could result in flooding and mudslides. By Wednesday, the system will move into the far eastern portion of the Eastern Pacific basin.

The center of Subtropical Storm Wanda was located near latitude 34.0 North, longitude 43.0 West. The storm is moving toward the east near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this general motion should continue this morning. A turn toward the northeast is expected by tonight, followed by a turn toward the north by late Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight fluctuations in strength are anticipated during the next few days. However, Wanda could still become a tropical storm on Tuesday.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb (29.33 inches).

𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀.

