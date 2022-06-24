ATLANTIC WEATHER UPDATE #2

A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development of this system over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward at around 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic and approaches the Windward Islands. Forecaster Berg

At this time this system is currently no threat to the Virgin Islands, there are no watches or warnings for the Virgin Islands. Persons must continue to monitor the Atlantic in case of any change with this system.

