ATLANTIC WEATHER UPDATE

Tropical disturbance 1 is showing signs of development and this potential has now increased to 70 percent, according to the National Hurricane Centre. Virgin Islands meteorological focal point the Antigua Met is expected to begin issuing alerts on this system shortly.

Current forecasts suggest it this system has the potential to bring heavy rainfall across the Virgin Islands over the weekend. Conditions are subject to change as the disturbance may develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm before approaching the Territory.

At 8am tropical disturbance 1 was located along latitude 17 degrees North and longitude 48 degrees West, or about 952 miles south east of Road Town. It is moving slightly north of due west near 15 mph. This motion is expected to continue, which will bring the system into the Leeward Islands on Friday and into the British Virgin Islands Saturday.

Satellite imagery indicates that a broad area of low pressure appears to be developing in association with the disturbance. Thunderstorms have increased overnight. Environmental conditions are marginal for further development. Regardless of tropical development, the disturbance is expected to bring several inches of rain to the Leeward, US and British Virgin Islands over the weekend. At this time, the system is expected to produce impacts gusty winds as well as flooding in areas with poor drainage. Residents should be prepared and have all hurricane plans in place.

At this time there are no watches or warnings for the Virgin Islands. Persons must continue to watch the Atlantic in case of any change with this system.

