ATLANTIC WEATHER UPDATE

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gert was located near latitude 16.7 North, longitude 56.4 West. Gert is moving toward the west near 9 mph (15 km/h), and a gradual turn toward the west-northwest is forecast by tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Gert is expected to become a remnant low later today and dissipate on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Franklin waslocated near latitude 15.0 North, longitude 69.2 West. Franklin ismoving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h). A westward to west-northwestward track is expected to continue today. A sharpturn to the north is expected tonight or early Tuesday, and a generally northward motion is expected on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is forecast to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola late Tuesday or Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.Some strengthening is forecast before Franklin reaches Hispaniola. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…* Dominican Republic entire south coast from Haiti border eastward to Isla Saona* Haiti entire south coast from Anse d’ Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…* Dominican Republic entire north and east coast from the Haiti border eastward and southward to Isla Saona A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Interests elsewhere in Haiti and the Dominican Republic should monitor the progress of this system. For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

𝗔𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀. 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵is 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽 , 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/ 𝗱𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀

Residents should monitor this system closely and work to complete any seasonal preparations in case this system develops into a threat for the Virgin Islands.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life