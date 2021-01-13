Basic Water Safety for Adults

The Department of Disaster Management and the Caribbean Development Bank SMART Communities Project presents Basic Water Safety Training for Adults.

Participants should expect to attend a series of courses on Saturday afternoons from January 23 to February 27. Instruction will begin at 12 noon each week and last until approximately 2pm at the Nanny Cay Beach. Classes are free and space is limited. The registration deadline is January 19.

For more information or to sign up, please contact the DDM at 468-4200.