BERYL CONTINUES MOVING QUICKLY WEST-NORTHWESTWARD ACROSS THE CENTRAL CARIBBEAN SEA

Beryl continues to rewrite history as each day goes by. Beryl is the first category 5 hurricane in history in the Caribbean this early in July. Beryl is approximately 356 miles SSW moving away from Territory. Sea conditions are still hazardous, thus small craft advisories and high surf advisory are still in effect for Territory.

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…15.3N 68.9W

ABOUT 235 MI…375 KM SE OF ISLA BEATA DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

ABOUT 555 MI…895 KM ESE OF KINGSTON JAMAICA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…160 MPH…260 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 22 MPH…35 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…938 MB…27.70 INCHES

For more information see the links below:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT2+shtml/021440.shtml?

https://www.weatherstem.com/dashboard/bvi/tortola/AL022024?public_access_token=f4ea19951f9d99b637be25bc83ea9251

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life