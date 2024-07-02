BERYL EXPECTED TO BRING LIFE-THREATENING WINDS AND STORM SURGE TO JAMAICA ON WEDNESDAY

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Beryl was located

near latitude 15.0 North, longitude 67.9 West. Beryl is moving

toward the west-northwest near 22 mph (35 km/h) and is forecast to

continue moving rapidly west-northwestward during the next couple of

days and turn westward by Thursday. On the forecast track, the

center of Beryl will move quickly across the southeastern and

central Caribbean Sea today and is forecast to pass near Jamaica on

Wednesday and the Cayman Islands on Thursday.

Reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft

indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 165 mph (270 km/h)

with higher gusts. Beryl is a category 5 hurricane on the

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Weakening should begin later

today, but Beryl is still expected to be near major hurricane

intensity as it moves into the central Caribbean and passes near

Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands on Thursday.

Additional weakening is expected thereafter, though Beryl is

forecast to remain a hurricane in the northwestern Caribbean.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125

miles (205 km). NOAA buoy 42059 to the north of the eye recently

reported sustained winds of 72 mph (115 km/h) and a wind gust of

94 mph (151 km/h).

The minimum central pressure estimated from the Hurricane Hunter

aircraft data is 934 mb (27.58 inches).

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life