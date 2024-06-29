BERYL HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO CATEGORY 1 HURRICANE

Beryl has steadily strengthened over the last 24 hours and is now being classified as category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Beryl is approximately 1173 miles ESE of Road Town and is heading westward at 22 mph. Beryl is expected to be a major hurricane as it passes approximately 300 miles SSE east of Road Town on Monday night. There is a moderate chance that the Virgin Islands could be affected by tropical force wind gusts as Beryl passes. Marine conditions are also expected to become hazardous as early as Monday morning going into the afternoon.

There is moderate chance that another tropical system could follow Beryl late next week. The Department of Disaster Management is encouraging residents to remain keen on the updates. Residents should also take the necessary steps to keep themselves prepared as the season is shaping up to be active as was previously predicted. The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor. The next update will provided at 11pm or earlier if necessary

https://www.weatherstem.com/dashboard/bvi/tortola/AL022024?public_access_token=f4ea19951f9d99b637be25bc83ea9251

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at2+shtml/

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.