BERYL TAKING AIM AT THE WINDWARD ISLANDS… …LIFE-THREATENING WINDS AND STORM SURGE EXPECTED TO BEGIN THIS MORNING…

LOCATION…11.7N 59.9W

ABOUT 125 MI…200 KM ESE OF GRENADA

ABOUT 140 MI…225 KM SE OF ST. VINCENT

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…120 MPH…195 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 20 MPH…31 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…965 MB…28.50 INCHES

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Barbados

* St. Lucia

* St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands

* Grenada

* Tobago

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Martinique

* Trinidad

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Dominica

* South coast of Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque westward

to the border with Haiti

* South coast of Haiti from the border with the Dominican

Republic to Anse d’Hainault

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Beryl was located at latitude 11.7 North, longitude 59.9 West. Beryl is moving toward the west near 20 mph (31 km/h). A continued quick westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl is expected to move across the Windward Islands this morning and across the southeastern and central Caribbean Sea late today through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Beryl is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Fluctuations in strength are likely during the next day or so, but Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane as its core moves through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean. Some weakening is expected in the central Caribbean by midweek, though Beryl is forecast to remain a hurricane.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). Grantley Adams International Airport on Barbados recently reported sustained winds of 45 mph (72 km/h) with a gust to 60 mph (96 km/h).

Forecaster Blake

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life