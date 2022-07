DDM wishes to highlight a brochure on how to store and protect medication and medical supplies in the event of a storm or hurricane. This publication from the Ministry of Health and Social Development is a valuable resource, especially for those who have or care for persons with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

Download the brochure at https://www.bviddm.com/download/brochure-medicine-and-medical-safety-during-and-after-a-hurricane/